‘Cocky Queens’ raises over $700 for The Magic City Acceptance Center

Miranda Ladd, Correspondent

Despite a few car troubles on Friday, November 15, drag queens took to the stage at Jacksonville State University and raised over $700 for a Birmingham LGBTQ nonprofit center.

The 4th annual Cocky Queens was hosted by the Secular Student Alliance in conjunction with the JSU Dean of Students Office, Full Spectrum and the Umbrella Alliance.

The Secular Student Alliance has been putting in charge of the event since its beginning four years ago. The show has always been for charity and all the money made by the drag queens during their performances goes to a charity. This year’s charity was The Magic City Acceptance Center.

The Magic City Acceptance Center is a non-profit organization that provides a “supportive and affirming space for LGBTQ youth and adults ages 13 to 24 in Birmingham. It also works with the Birmingham AIDS outreach to provide education, resources, and free testing.

The Magic City Acceptance Center hosts art workshops, monthly movie nights, health and wellness workshops, racial and social justice workshops and Queer Prom. It is meant to be a place where LGBTQ people in the area can feel accepted, as well as get the resources that they need to live well and succeed in life. There are also peer groups within the program that are meant for specific groups of the LGBTQ community.

This year’s show included performances from local queens Felicia Galant, Victoria Jewelle, Kandi Kane, Alee Michele and DéjàVu Campbell Starr.

Miss Montgomery Pride Newcomer 2019 and Miss Quest 2020, Miss Alee Michelle, performed as well. Although Michelle is newer to drag than some of the other queens in attendance, she showed she belonged there with them.

Performances by the queens ranged from sweet soul to country to modern pop. At one point, host Victoria Jewelle emphasized how “we are one.” Her message discussed how creating spaces like this gives hope to LGBTQ youth in the south and that LGBTQ people have places here. She mentioned how it was also very telling that the JSU Dean of Students Office was willing to rent out the building for such an event.

Although this show’s turnout was less than years past, Cocky Queens raised $736 through event sales and tips to the queens.

