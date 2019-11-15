JSU sneaks in last minute win over Lipscomb

Josie Howell, Sports Editor

On Tuesday, November 12, the Jacksonville State University women’s basketball team faced off against Lipscomb University, who eventually fell to the Gamecocks with a close final score of 65-63. While Lipscomb was in the lead for most of this matchup, JSU closely trailed behind, taking the lead or tying the score multiple times throughout the game.

In the first quarter, Lipscomb immediately put the first points on the board with a successful three-point shot just 12 seconds into the game. The Gamecocks did not find themselves in the lead for the entirety of the first quarter and found themselves down 19-12 once it came to a close.

Half way into the second quarter, the Gamecocks took their first lead of the game with a layup by Taylor Hawk. While they lost this lead with about two minutes left in the quarter, the half came to a close with a nail-biting score of 33-32, officially making it anybody’s game.

Coming into the second half, the Gamecocks regrouped and came back onto the court determined to try and walk away with the win. At this point, the game officially became a back and forth between both teams with four lead changes throughout the third quarter. Yet, Lipscomb remained ahead at the end of the quarter, this time with the Gamecocks still close behind 45-42.

In the final quarter, the Gamecocks changed the direction of the game in their favor. With five minutes left in the game, and a successful three-point shot from Destiny Elliot, the Gamecocks finally established a lead that they would not lose.

While the Bison came close to taking the game back in the last few minutes, success at the free throw line sealed the win for the Gamecocks putting them at a 2-1 record.

Sophomore Yamia Johnson especially showed out in Tuesday’s game leading her team with 21 points, this being her highest scoring game of the season thus far. Following Johnson in points was Destiny Elliot also recording double-digit points with 10 points total for this matchup.

Saturday, Nov. 16, Jax State will face-off against Troy University. Then they will face-off against Alabama State the following Wednesday, Nov. 20. To stay up to date with JSU basketball, fans can follow the Jacksonville State Gamecocks Facebook page for future dates and events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

