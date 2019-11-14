JSU hosts Veteran’s Day Celebration

Zachary Grizzard, News Correspondent

On Monday, November 11, the Jacksonville State University Department of Veterans Services hosted a rousing Veteran’s Day celebration in the Leone Cole Auditorium.

The celebration, which began at 12 p.m. with the Mountain Street Brass Quintet playing a memorable version of “God Bless America,” featured drinks, food, cupcakes and a large American flag themed cake.

Justin Parker, the director of veterans affairs at JSU, spoke and thanked the veterans for their sacrifices in making our country safe.

Reverend Winfred Logan, gave an invocation prayer to open the celebration. Logan served in the United States Army.

After the invocation, Parker continued to give a history of Veterans Day and explained why it’s important to remember the sacrifices made by our veterans.

This year’s celebration included a slideshow of local and JSU veterans.

After the slideshow, Parker reintroduced the Mountain Street Quintet for a rendition of the “Armed Forces Salute Medley”. After the performance, Parker introduced Mr. John Pinon, the outreach coordinator for the Birmingham Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. Pinon gave a brief talk on what the VA does for veterans, and how he assists veterans.

Another highlight of the event was a video titled, “What My Service Means To Me,” a video which highlighted campus veterans and why their service is special to them.

Parker then introduced the Veterans Annual Scholarship, which, according to the JSU website, is “an annual scholarship established for full-time undergraduate students who received honorable discharge verified through DD Form 214 Member 4 and maintains a minimum 2.5 GPA. Students must also be enrolled in classroom studies and not distance learning.”

Once the introduction of the scholarship, a rendition of “Amazing Grace” was performed, Reverend Logan offered a benediction prayer and the JSU ROTC retired the colors.

After the ceremony ended, crowd members started for games, door prizes and an afternoon performance by the JSU Steel Drum Band.

