WLJS to host Q&A with JSU acting president

Anastasia Barker, News Correspondent

WLJS is hosting a live interview with acting Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth, JSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Christie Shelton and Vice President for Student Affairs Tim King on November 12 at 1:30 p.m.

The interview was announced on the WLJS Facebook page last week. WLJS has asked students to suggest questions on the Facebook post, stating that a few might be asked on-air.

“WLJS and The Chanticleer have always been the voice for students at Jacksonville State,” said Adjunct Communication Professor and former WLJS Program Director Billy Ramsey. “We felt that the townhall meeting was a bit vague, therefore we wanted to bring the administrators into the studio for a one on one, question and answer session, to hopefully get more questions answered.”

Killingsworth, former chief external affairs officer, was appointed as the acting president by the Board of Trustees on October 22 following President Beehler’s termination. Killingsworth is a graduate of Jacksonville State University and has been working at JSU since 2001.

Shelton was promoted to provost earlier this year following the retirement of Dr. Rebecca Turner and previously served as dean of the School of Health Professions and Wellness.

King has over 15 years of experience in higher education pertaining to academic and student affairs. Prior to working with JSU, he was at the University of Alabama, University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Arkansas and University of Dayton.

