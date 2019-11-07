SGA nominates Lambda Alpha Epsilon for Organization of the Year

Madison Bailey, News Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University Student Senate voted unanimously to pass a resolution to nominate the Alpha Sigma Omega chapter of the Lambda Alpha Epsilon Fraternity for the Organization of the Year award on Monday, November 4.

The president of the Lambda Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at JSU, Ashley Patrick, attended the Senate meeting and provided a student body report on the many accomplishments of the criminal justice professional fraternity.

Patrick stated that a good reason to nominate the Alpha Sigma Omega chapter of the Lambda Alpha Epsilon Fraternity for Organization of the Year was the results of Region Five of the American Criminal Justice Association 2019 Regional Competition, which was hosted in October of this year at Florida State University.

“We competed against six other chapters of the criminal justice association in physical agility [tests], written testing, firearms training and a crime scene exercise,” said Patrick.

There were ten members of the Alpha Sigma Omega chapter at JSU that attended the regional competition.

“Out of the ten people that went, we came back with 18 medals,” said Patrick. “We had eight first place medals, eight second place medals, and two third place medals.”

There were no questions or opposition from the Senate in regards to the nomination of the organization. The Senate voted unanimously to pass the resolution to nominate the Alpha Sigma Omega chapter of the Lambda Alpha Epsilon Fraternity for the Organization of the Year award as well as to recognize the achievements and outstanding representation of JSU through the criminal justice fraternity.

Other business

The SGA Senate voted unanimously to pass a bill to appoint President Ulises Herrera’s nomination of Kendal Garrett to the Presidential Cabinet as a representative of the Unit of Graduate Studies.

Student Judiciary Advocate Emily Barfield swore in the newly elected member of the Presidential Cabinet, Kendal Garrett.

Officer reports

Kathleen Seibert, the SGA vice president of public relations, stated that there are many upcoming events and opportunities around campus such as the voter registration drive from 11:00-2:00 on Tuesday, November 12. There will be flyers posted on social media to remind students about the voter registration drive.

Will Bowen, the SGA vice president of organizational affairs, said that the Organizational Council had just finished meeting and that they went over things like event training and work presence.

SGA Vice President of Student Activities Desmond Thomas was absent to the Senate meeting.

SGA President Ulises Herrera announced that he would be happy to answer any questions pertaining to the recent town hall held in Meehan Hall on Wednesday, October 30.

“We are hoping to keep on doing town halls like that in the future – if not once a month because of people’s schedules – definitely at least two or three days after Board of Trustees [meetings],” said Herrera.

Herrera commended the Senate for making a genuine effort to make a difference by writing bills and resolutions.

“Continue to be dedicated,” Herrera said. “I thank you for your service, and I thank you for what you do and working alongside Jerod to make the Senate better.”

Herrera also discussed the upcoming career fair that will be held in the rec center from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7. If a student is viewed as a potentially good candidate by an employer, the student will be asked to come back that same afternoon between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. for an interview with the employer.

Herrera stated that he will be working this week to finalize and publicize the SGA Chaplain applications and concluded his report by saying,

“If you need anything from me, or if I can help you in any way, fire away. Let’s always be nice, be kind, and respect one another.”

“I want to echo the report from President Herrera about the career fair,” said Jerod Sharp, the SGA Vice President of Student Senate.

He stated that he had a list of employers that will be at the career fair on Thursday. The list includes majors that employers are looking for and even require.

Sharp urged everyone to post the flyers about the career fair and concluded his report by saying,

“It would be very beneficial for you to go, as you can find the rest of your career right here on this piece of paper.”

