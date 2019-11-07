JSU honors first-generation college students

Bonae Barrs, News Correspondent

JSU is celebrating ‘National First-Generation College Student Day’ on Friday, November 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the Quad. Students will get to enjoy free pizza, drinks, games and giveaways to celebrate students who are the first in their families to attend college.

A first-generation college student is the first person in an immediate family to attend college. Being a first-generation college student represents progress for families.

Students who are first-generation often face unique challenges that make their accomplishments even more amazing to see. College provides a pathway for those students to explore themselves and find their interests. First-generation students face many obstacles like lack of college readiness, familial support and financial stability.

According to Factsheets, 48 percent of first-generation students enrolled in a two-year school, compared with 32 percent of students whose parents had at least a bachelor’s degree. Only 25 percent of first-generation students attended four-year institutions.

As of 2008, nearly one-half (48 percent) at Jacksonville State University were first-generation students.

“Being a first-generation college student makes you challenge yourself to reach the college-level that your parents never reached,” said Kylie Romine, a junior transfer student from Bevill State Community College. “Being a transfer student and first-gen is hard because you’re missing the support because your family doesn’t understand the process and it’s harder to feel supported by your family. But it definitely makes you more independent and want to strive for the best and do what your family couldn’t.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

