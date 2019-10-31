JSU hires new dean for business, health schools

Bonae Barrs, News Correspondent

Two new deans will begin their tenures at Jacksonville State University in the spring semester of 2020.

Both Dr. Steven McClung, new dean for the School of Business and Industry and Dr. Tracey Matthews, new dean for the School of Health Professions and Wellness, are new to the campus.

McClung, who served as the Senior Associate Dean of the School of Business and Economics at Mercer University in Atlanta, Ga. McClung will take the place of retiring Dr. Bill Fielding who served as the dean for the School of Business and Industry for 23 years.

“I look forward to my start in January and believe that we are positioned well for a bright future at JSU,” said McClung.

For eight years, McClung has overseen a 100 percent placement rate for internships and the doubling of student enrollment at Mercer University.

Prior to Mercer, McClung served as an associate professor of Integrated Marketing Communication for Florida State University. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Marshall University and his Ph.D. at the University of Tennessee.

Matthews will take over the reins of Dr. Christie Shelton, who has continued to serve as a dean since being promoted to provost in June.

Matthews, who is from Springfield, Mass, served as a dean of the School of Physical Education, Performance and Sport Leadership for five years at Springfield College. From 2000 to 2002, she served as Department Chair of Physical Education at Vermont’s Castleton University, where she began her career in higher education as an assistant professor.

Matthews has a bachelor’s degree in sports biomechanics, a master’s in biomechanics and a Doctorate of Physical Education.

“I am looking forward to working with the entire school to improve on our many talented programs and move the school to the next level,” said Matthews.

