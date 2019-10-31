Gamecocks trample Austin Peay

Josie Howell, Sports Editor

The Gamecocks volleyball added yet another win to their now 14-8 record with a 3-0 win against Austin Peay this past Saturday. While each match was close in score, the Gamecocks were able to hold off to Governors in all three matches.

Lena Kindermann once again showed out on her home court during this matchup. She was able to rack up a team high of 11 kills offensively and three kills defensively. Kaylee Frear, who has also been an integral part of the team, led the team defensively with seven blocks against Austin Peay while also contributing a total of seven kills for the Gamecocks.

With six ties and three lead changes, the first set was not an immediate take away for Jax State. The Gamecocks found themselves behind at 20-23, but were able to bounce back after a timeout, and proceeded to outscore the Governors 5-1 and eventually closed out the set with an ace by Dani Steele.

The first six plays of the second set was a constant back and forth. With the score at 3-3, the Gamecocks eventually set the tone with two back to back kills from Kaylie Milton and Kaylee Frear along with an attack error from Austin Peay, bringing the score 3-6. The Gamecocks eventually took a major lead in this set and then closed it with a kill from Kaylie Milton that was assisted by Lexie Libs.

APSU tried their best to change the direction of the game in the third set and immediately took the lead 5-0. The Governors lead for the entire set, until the Gamecocks finally tied the game late in the set 20-20. The matchup then became a back and forth between both teams. The Gamecocks eventually took the game back and closed out the last set with yet another kill from Kaylie Milton, taking the game with a straight-set win.

The Gamecocks saw Kaylie Milton record nine kills, Lexie Libs record 34 out of 39 assists, and Dani Steele make an impressive two of the three aces in this matchup. Meanwhile, freshman libero Erin Carmichael led the Gamecocks with 10 digs, followed by Lexie Libs with six and Maddie Cloutier, Kaylie Milton and Shayla Schmidt with four digs.

As team captain and JSU’s starting setter, Libs has had a major presence on the court this season offensively. Libs has contributed well over 800 sets for this season along with a total of 68 kills for her season record.

“[To stay consistent] I trust in the work I put in everyday at practice. Setting is really all about repetition, so setting 300 plus balls everyday in practice helps me stay consistent in games. It also helps that I have amazing hitters who bail me out of the set isn’t perfect,” said Libs. “It’s always a humbling feeling to have a big role on the team. Last year I was team captain so it was easy to transition into that same role this year.”

The Gamecocks are currently leading in the OVC and look to continue their successful season with every game being essential in order to stay on top. Jax State will be traveling to Cape Girardeau, Missourito take on Southeastern Missouri Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m.

