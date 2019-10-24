JSU’s dancing Homecoming Queen

Breanna Hill, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Abbie Beatty was announced as Jacksonville State University’s Homecoming Queen on Oct. 16. She and Homecoming King Harrison Cheatwood were crowned at the Homecoming Carnival, which took place on the TMB lawn.

Beatty is currently a junior majoring in drama with a concentration in performance and a minor in English. She has always enjoyed theatre and has a growing passion for teaching, and after she graduates she plans to obtain a master’s degree in education.

During her college career she has continued to be a part of numerous clubs and organizations around campus. She is serving as coordinator of the Gamecock Orientation team, as well as being part of the Marching Southerners as a Marching Ballerina. Beatty is also a sister of Alpha Xi Delta and a member of Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honor Society, serving on the executive boards of both.

Beatty credits her decision to run for Homecoming Queen to her fellow Gamecock Orientation Leaders who urged her to run for homecoming. It wasn’t long after the encouragement from her peers that she realized running for Homecoming Queen would be a great outlet to take advantage of to show her love for the university.

Now that she has acquired this honorable title she hopes to project how much Jacksonville State University means to her, as well as promoting her philanthropy, which is the Special Olympics.

Beatty chose the Special Olympics as her philanthropy because of her own experiences with her brother. Her youngest brother, Cooper, is affected by autism, and she has witnessed first hand how his social skills have improved along with his ability to make friends and have fun by participating in sports throughout the community. Unfortunately not all children with special needs are able to have the same opportunities that others have. Beatty wants to change that.

Now that she has won, Beatty is hoping to help her philanthropy benefit by hosting an event that will help children with special needs in the Jacksonville community to participate in various sports and games. She hopes to gather Jacksonville students to serve as volunteers and even coaches during this event. Doing this will help her promote the subject of inclusion, which she finds to be a very important subject for these children to learn.

Abbie would like to thank those students who voted for her in the election.

“I appreciate the support more than you know,” said Beatty.

She would also like to give a shout out to her close friends, her fellow members in the organizations she partakes in as well as her mom.

Homecoming King Harrison Cheatwood was reached out to for a profile as well. Cheatwood was unavailable at the time of printing.

