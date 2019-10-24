‘A treasure in our back yard’: Local family cleans Chimney Peak amid vandalism, littering

Scott Young, News Editor

JSU student Kaylee Jeter and her mother Christine Brasher were tired of their beloved Chimney Peak Mountain being trashed with litter and vandalized, so they decided to take matters into their own hands.

On Friday, October 18, Jeter and Brasher went up the mountain that afternoon to assess the severity of the situation.

“To our dismay, it was worse than anticipated,” said Brasher regarding the mountain’s condition.

Brasher said that her and Jeter spent two hours collecting trash on the mountain and weed eating by the parking spaces in an effort to restore Chimney Peak to its former beauty and inspire others to take action.

“There was so much garbage and graffiti,” said Brasher.

Brasher and her family have lived in Jacksonville for five years and live in a home on the side of the mountain where the views are spectacular, according to her.

“When my husband introduced us to Chimney Peak, we were in awe,” said Brasher. “It is the best place in the city to watch sunsets and take pictures.”

Brasher said that she wishes people would be more respectful of the site and pick up their trash when visiting.

“The majority of the trash were beer bottles, soda bottles, cigarette packaging, pizza boxes, styrofoam food, takeout boxes and wine bottles,” said Brasher. “I love that people enjoy the area and I hope everyone has fun visiting Chimney Peak, however, I wish people would take their trash and not leave it there to spoil this gem.”

Brasher said that her and Jeter plan to check back at the mountain and are currently working to find a solution to clean up the graffiti, proposing the idea of pressure washing the monuments.

Jacksonville Police plans to increase patrols on Chimney Peak due to the increasing number of complaints regarding graffiti and littering, according to Chief Marcus Wood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

