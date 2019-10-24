“10 Things I Hate About You” turns 20

Breanna Hill, Arts & Entertainment Editor

I’m a lover of anything to do with romance, whether it be television shows, movies or books. I’m always eager to see the next big premiere of a romantic movie destined to be greater than the one before. Sometimes the classics can outperform the newer in various ways and fashions though.

I hadn’t watched “10 Things I Hate About You” all the way through until here recently. I was in a slump of things to watch so, like usual, I googled something along the lines of ‘the best romance movies of all time’ and I came across this movie. I’ve always heard tremendous things about it, but I’ve never watched it for some reason. I found out the release date was in 1999, and because it was a twenty year old movie and because I was in a movie slump I finally caved in and decided to watch it.

The movie is about two sisters who couldn’t be any more different from one another. The younger sister named Bianca, played by Larisa Oleynik, is a seemingly innocent high school student who every guy wants to have, while her older sister, Kat who is played by Julia Stiles, is against the subject of dating and rejects the standards of popularity that dictates high school.

A newcomer at the high school ends up falling for Bianca, which isn’t a surprise, and decides to try and come up with a plan to convince her stern father to let her date. The plan that Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) comes up with includes teaming up with a delinquent student named Patrick (Heath Ledger). It becomes known that the only way Bianca would be allowed to date is if her older sister dates, which their dad believe would never happen. Oh boy was he wrong.

Patrick is given money and it convinces him to ask out Kat, which takes countless attempts. It wasn’t long before Kat ended up caving in and falling for the dreamy character played by Heath. They end up having a falling out before prom, as well as Bianca and Cameron. Bianca was never interested in Cameron at all, she was just eager for his help in order for her to be allowed to date other guys. Once Bianca is called out and sees how destroyed he is by the devastating realization that she wasn’t interested, she ends up actually falling for him.

With a few minor hiccups the girls end up going to the prom. Bianca is escorted by Cameron and Kat reunites with Patrick at the prom. It’s not long before Kat is told about the reason Patrick asked her out, finding the money as payment for taking her out truly disgusting, which it is! She then leaves prom and Patrick is left with the guilt overwhelming him.

In their shared class the next day, Patrick hears Kat’s poem which is where this iconic movie gets its title. She lists ten things she hates about her relationship with Patrick and ends up getting emotional before running out. It seems as if it’s going to end sadly, but Patrick ends up using the money he was given for taking out Kat to buy her a guitar for the band she is dying to start. They make up and it ends happily, with both of the girls end up in relationships and more in love than ever.

I believe I put watching this movie off for so long because I was scared that I was going to be disappointed and that it was going to be extremely cheesy, but I have to say I was pleasantly surprised. It is a wholesome movie that focuses more than just romance, but family as well.

I highly recommend you giving this growing classic a chance if you’re into the romance genre. It’s a solid 10/10 from me.

