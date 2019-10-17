Search continues for missing Birmingham girl Kamille McKinney

Scott Young, News Editor

The search for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney is still underway after Birmingham Police were unable to locate her in a western Birmingham apartment complex on Wednesday.

Police and family members of McKinney received a tip of possible places where she could be located and responded by searching an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue early Wednesday morning.

McKinney was abducted at a birthday party in Birmingham at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Tom Brown Village public housing community. Children at the party said that they saw a black man exit an SUV and put McKinney in his vehicle.

About three and a half hours after McKinney’s abduction, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent out an Amber Alert.

“She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a leopard print Mickey Mouse face and leopard print shorts,” said Patrick Smith, Chief of the Birmingham Police, in a press conference. “She had on no shoes at the time.”

A total reward of $33,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect and locates McKinney. The total reward comes from the Governor’s office, Crime Stoppers and the Jefferson County Commission.

Anyone who has information on McKinney’s disappearance should contact the Birmingham policy tip line at 205-297-8413 or call 911.

