JSU goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a worldwide campaign held in October to increase awareness for the early detection of breast cancer and to raise money for research dedicated to the prevention, treatment and cure of breast cancer.

During the month of October, people often wear a pink ribbon or pink clothing to symbolize breast cancer awareness.

Susan G. Komen, a non-profit breast cancer organization, holds races around the United States called “Race for the Cure” to help raise money for breast cancer and awareness. Their organization expects to have 14 international races in nine countries with nearly 140 races globally.

According to Breastcancer.org, about 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetimes and for women in the U.S., breast cancer death rates are higher than those for any other cancer, besides lung cancer.

The Cancer Treatment Centers of America urge women to be aware of some of the possible warning signs that they may have breast cancer, including skin swelling or redness, change in breast change, nipple discharge (other than breast milk), breast pain and flaking or dimpling skin.

Many women who have breast cancer do not experience any symptoms, which is why it is important to get regular mammograms.

Zeta Tau Alpha, a sorority at JSU, is doing an annual fundraiser for breast cancer education and awareness, which they have chosen as their philanthropy.

“Each Zeta Tau Alpha collegiate and alumnae chapter supports our national philanthropy, breast cancer education and awareness, and the ZTA Foundation,” the sorority explained on their website. “Each chapter also identifies opportunities to meet community needs through local service projects.”

Each October, the Zetas ‘paint the town pink’ by hanging pink bows around Jacksonville and sells the bows to friends and family. They also have ‘Think Pink Week’ full of several events like a ‘Pound Away Breast Cancer’ fitness class and a spirit night at Momma Goldberg’s.

