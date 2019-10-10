Hot Take: Why you should hire a blind person

Garrett Sanders, Special to the Chanticleer

Over 80 percent of blind people can’t find work, so when one is given a chance, it is more likely that they will be much more loyal and dedicated than the average sighted workers.

A blind person who has achieved the same qualifications as their sighted peers is, in a sense, more exceptional because it often takes them thrice as long to reach this point – that alone shows you how dedicated they are.

A blind person is way more likely to have exceptional problem solving skills that those with sight do not. (We have to solve problems all our lives, every day – practice does make perfect.)

When the zombie apocalypse comes and there’s no power in the building, the blind person will be the only one who can lead you to safety!

A blind person is much less likely to get distracted by things like flashing lights, shiny jewelry or random good looking strangers passing by.

A blind employee is not going to judge you, or even notice embarrassing little details, like when your zipper is down.

A blind employee who gets to work 30 minutes early because he or she has to get up early to spend a hour on the bus, plus 20 minutes walking in the rain to and or from the bus stop, plus 30 minutes waiting for said bus, to get to work, versus a sighted employee who gets in 10 minutes late cause he or she got caught in traffic driving his or her Dodge Van, which one shows more determination, dedication, and work ethic? You do the math.

Any job place that has disabled workers automatically gets a “like” in customers’ minds – if nothing else, people will take notice and remember you as “oh that’s the place with that exceptional blind martial art teacher!” This means you are a few steps ahead of your competitions by default.

The blind employee is less likely to lose you customers by showing favors towards only the good looking ones.

The blind employee is less likely to be distracted by the loud trashy music on their phone during work hours because they have to rely on their hearing to work.

And for that matter here’s a bonus!

A blind employee will never miss work due to them getting into a car accident by texting while driving.

After reading all this, you should make it your goal to hire a qualified, dedicated, loyal, ethical, determined and highly skilled blind superworker!

