Meet the staff: Breanna Hill

Breanna Hill, A&E Editor

Hey guys! My name is Breanna Hill and I’m the Arts & Entertainment Editor for The Chanticleer this year and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have this incredible opportunity! I am currently a junior, majoring in Communications with a concentration in digital journalism.

My writing for the paper began during the end of my freshman year. I wrote my first piece about the new SGA president, Kasey Gamble. I immediately fell in love with the whole process of writing for a paper, having it published and having so much support from family, friends and students on the JSU campus.

I was then given the opportunity to become even more involved with the paper during my sophomore year. I was able to take the position of News Editor for The Chanticleer. As News Editor I was in charge of writing articles and preparing the layout for the Viewpoints and Study Break section of the paper. I am now the Arts & Entertainment Editor and I’m in charge of all things arts and entertainment related, and I’m still learning so much.

I have thoroughly enjoyed working so closely with the paper because of the endless opportunities it has given me, along with the continuous new tips and tricks I’ve been able to pick up along the way that is surely to help me improve my writing and my knowledge on the subject of journalism.

As I continue to work with the paper I hope to connect with more students and staff members, and gain even more interest for the paper. I’m thankful to work with and learn from such a talented group of editors and writers.

If you ever have any questions about the paper, or are interested in writing for the arts and entertainment section, please don’t hesitate to email me at bhill1@stu.jsu.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

