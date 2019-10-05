Hot Take: Post Malone’s new album gets a 9 out of 10

Breanna Hill, A&E Editor

Post Malone has risen to the top of the charts on numerous occasions and continues to make musical history. He recently just dropped a new album on September 6 of this year titled ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’. It features collaborations with Ozzy Osbourne, Future, Halsey and a few others.

Post Malone has been one of my favorite artists since he emerged not too long ago. I found his music to be quite refreshing, not just because of the beats and the rhythms he used but because of the truth he shares within his lyrics. He has always been quite open about his past relationships, which are described time and time again within several of his number one hits. He makes himself vulnerable to the world in order to release music that everybody is able to relate to at some point.

As soon as this album was released, I took the time to listen to each and every one of the songs. I was shocked by some of the collaborations that were within the album. I mean, honestly, who saw the whole Ozzy Osbourne thing coming? Definitely not me. I believe that this album is definitely some of his best work. I always love when artists collaborate on projects with other artists, but I love it even more when it’s something totally unexpected.

The quality of the music is phenomenal. Post again makes himself vulnerable with most of the songs. I find myself realizing that his comfort zone is speaking out about relationships, love and heartbreak in general because most of his songs are related to those subjects. I know others can find the repetition of certain subjects in an artist’s journey to be quite boring and predictable, but I don’t believe that to be the case in this situation at all. He was also able to create other songs that had to do about his views on certain issues that the world is facing and dealing with today, like the Internet which is the title of one of his songs on the new album.

Though I find myself jamming out to most of the album, there are a couple of songs that I stray away from just because of personal interest and my individuality which is okay. Everybody interprets music differently and not everybody likes the same thing. I definitely have my favorites from the album that are on constant repeat. The one I find myself playing first every single time I open the album on Spotify is “Take What You Want” featuring Ozzy and Travis Scott (shocker, huh?). Another favorite of mine is “Circles” because of the beat. It gives me hippie vibes and it genuinely makes me happy, despite the not-so-easy message the song conveys. If you’re a big fan of the times that Post Malone shows off his rapping skills in his songs, I definitely recommend listening to “On The Road” featuring Meek Mill and Lil Baby. They all show off their talent in this fast paced tune.

The album has something for everybody. It has various subjects littered throughout the songs. It has upbeat tempos and slower tempos and it shows off Post Malone’s ability to change things up a bit. I highly recommend listening to the entire album because of the good quality music it produces. I rate it a 9/10. Let me know what you guys think.

