Suspects named in reported rape cases at JSU

Scott Young, News Editor

The names of the nine people facing statutory rape charges has been made public in a report released by WBRC Fox 6 News.

The names are: James Lyle, 19, charged with second-degree rape; Walker Harris, 18, charged with second-degree sodomy; Reece Barton, 19, charged with second-degree rape; Avory Triston Cosby, 20, charged with second-degree rape; Seth Robert Emmenegger, 22, charged with second-degree rape; Christian Lane Homesley, 19, charged with second-degree rape; Daniel Ralph George, 18, charged with second-degree rape; Caleb Matthew Lafollette, 21, charged with second-degree rape and Kyler Taran Morgan, 18, charged with second-degree rape.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Law enforcement officials confirm the arrests amidst a series of alleged rapes on and off the campus of JSU.

The JSU crime log records six incidents reported between January 1, 2019 and September 3, 2019 that reportedly occurred at Rowe Hall, Meehan Hall, Sparkman Hall, Dixon Hall and on Mountain Street.

In the state of Alabama, a person has committed rape in the second-degree if “being 16 years or older, he or she engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex less than 16 and more than 12 years old, provided, however, the actor is at least two years older than the member of the opposite sex.”

The offense carries potential penalties of between two and 20 years in prison, and a fine of as much as $30,000.

On Sept. 12, JSU sent an email to the student body informing students of possible criminal misconduct that involved non-students entering campus and “communicating with JSU students by electronic means.” Further, the email urged students to “be cautious and circumspect, especially when using social media as a means of communication.”

Featured photo courtesy of Grace Cockrell/JSU