Hot Take: Top 3 Kidz Bop Albums

Miranda Prescott, A&E Correspondent

In my last article, I talked about Kidz Bop. In that article, I also talked about the top songs from the last five years based on the Billboard Top 100 list from each year. Since it was agreed that the article was on Kidz Bop after all, I decided to review the top albums from the group. Keep in mind, all of these are pretty bad, but some of them have to be better than the others, right? Right?

These selections are based off of Billboard’s charts again, since they seemed to have accurate information the last go round. I only looked into the top three albums, mainly because I was not about to pull an Elise Ecklund and listen to every single one of their songs straight through. If you want to see her do it, just so you don’t have to, the video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmTqs7gTRYY.

Kidz Bop 21



So fun fact: this is their top-selling album of all time. And it only peaked at number 2 in February 2012. That’s disappointing. For a children’s group that is so well-known as this one, you’d think that they’d have so many of their albums on the top of the charts. Well, the Children’s Music charts that is.

While it stayed in that position for 31 weeks, according to the website, it featured everyone’s favorite songs from the second half of 2011. All of which featured iconic song lyric changes, naturally. Songs such as “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon Five, “Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, and “The One That Got Away” by Katy Perry got this special treatment, changing the lyrics from “matching tattoos” to “some balloons.” I can’t make this up.

Kidz Bop 19

The only reason that this one is ranked lower is because it had one week less on the charts. That’s it. That’s the only difference.

This album featured songs such as “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars, “The Only Exception” by Paramore, and “Animal” by Neon Trees. However, there was a lyric that they didn’t change from the latter song that probably should have. They left the line about cannibalism in. That isn’t kid friendly. Imagine you child asking you what a cannibal was after listening to that. Shameful, Kidz Bop. Very shameful.

Kidz Bop 23

I’m starting to see a pattern here. All these albums have been odd numbers, released in the winter of their corresponding year. Is this a conspiracy? Is Kidz Bop doing this on purpose? Guess we’ll find out.

It was on the charts for 28 weeks, and songs on the album included “Gangnam Style” by PSY, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift, and “Some Nights” by Fun. However, the best song lyric change from the entire album comes in “Live While We’re Young” by One Direction, where they changed “’til we see the sun” to “dancing in the sun.” Yeah, I don’t understand that one either, if I’m being honest.

And that’s it. There’s my review of the top three Kidz Bop albums of all time. Again, they’re all terrible, but hey, at least we can look back on all of them, and laugh. Laugh like we never have before. Yes, there are some more iconic lyrics changed out there, and this article can’t cover all of them. But, unfortunately, like the last three hours I spent listening to these albums, we can’t change them because it’s already come and gone.

Photo courtesy of Kidz Bop