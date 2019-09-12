Sen. Doug Jones launches 2020 re-election campaign

Scott Young, News Editor

Sen. Doug Jones officially announced that he plans to seek re-election to the United States Senate in Birmingham last Sunday, Sept. 8.

Rep. Terri Sewell, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, actor Michael O’Neill and Jones’ wife Louise Jones took the stage as guest speakers prior to the Senator’s appearance.

“I am still as convinced today as I was in 2017 when I announced my candidacy for the Senate that the people of Alabama have more in common than divides us,” said Jones to a crowded room in the B&A Warehouse.

Jones touted his efforts to “bridge the partisan divide”, citing his work to include protections for farmers impacted by the Chinese trade war in last year’s farm bill, secure more funding for historically black colleges and universities and provide more funding for rural broadband.

“All of that could not have been possible without bipartisan efforts and reaching across the aisle,” said Jones.

Jones garnered national attention for his victory in the 2017 Alabama Senate special election against Republican challenger Roy Moore, winning 50 percent to Moore’s 48.3 percent.

The race is expected to be in the spotlight as Democrats seek to win a majority in the Senate. Some credit Jones’ victory to the sexual abuse allegations made against Moore in November 2017. These allegations cited sexual abuse against several women in the 70s.

Moore announced in June that he would again challenge Doug Jones for the Senate in 2020, claiming that “false tactics” used by “Democratic operatives” led to the demise of his last campaign.

Other Republican candidates that have announced include Rep. Bradley Byrne, Secretary of State John Merrill, State Rep. Arnold Mooney and former Auburn University football head coach Tommy Tuberville.

Photo courtesy of Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images