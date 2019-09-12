New food delivery service opens in Jacksonville

Ashleigh Crouch, News Correspondent

JVille2Go is a new food delivery service similar to popular apps such as DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates, but exclusive to the Jacksonville area.

JVille2Go announced on September 2 on their Facebook page that it is “open for business” and to “order at JVille2Go.com or call 256-952-2840 to have your favorite restaurant delivered.”

JVille2Go is currently only accepting orders from their website, http://www.jville2go.com. An app is launching on September 20 to make ordering from JVille2Go more convenient for customers.

JVille2Go offers nearly every restaurant in the Jacksonville area, from fast food locations such as Wendy’s and McDonald’s, to more expensive options like Baja and Effina’s. In comparison to DoorDash, JVille2Go has more restaurant choices available. It is, however, slightly more expensive.

For example, a $5 combo from Wendy’s on DoorDash has a delivery fee of $1.99, plus $3.05 in taxes and fees, making the total $10.04, not including tip. JVille2Go automatically requires you to spend a minimum of $7 in food items from Wendy’s, and the delivery fee is $4.99, which brings the total to $11.99 before tax and tip.

Not only does JVille2Go offer delivery from restaurants, but the service also offers delivery of groceries from Walmart and even items from convenience stores.

Becoming a driver for JVille2Go is relatively simple. There is a short application on their website that requires applicants to input their name, date of birth, address, phone number and the make and model of their car.

JVille2Go is open from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday for lunch and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday for dinner.

For more information, you may contact JVille2Go at 256-952-2840, or by email at gadsdentogo@gmail.com.

Photo courtesy of Scott Young/The Chanticleer