JSU reveals new fundraising goal of $55 million

Miranda Prescott, A&E Correspondent

Jacksonville State University announced that they plan to raise approximately $55 million dollars within the next ten years.

The JSU Recreation Center held the Capital Campaign Gala on Friday, Sept. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. During which, officials announced their new fundraising goal.

The Capital Campaign Gala was held as a way of personally thanking the top donors of the school for their donations. The donations will be made out to and handled by the JSU Foundation, one of the offices on campus that is held responsible for the donations made to the school through private donors and other vectors. These donations are also said to go toward efforts such as the general upkeep of the university, programs offered on campus, building and reconstruction efforts, as well as scholarship awards for JSU students.

The new fundraising number has been increased from the original amount estimated at the beginning of the year. According to the University President, Dr. John Beehler, in his annual State of the University Address on August 19, this number has increased from $36 million dollars to the amount that was announced at the Gala.

This was placed under the list of “highlights of our accomplishments over the past year,” which also included announcements such as adding The Pointe @JSU to JSU’s housing inventory and the avoidance of a tuition increase for two out of the past three years.

Because of the event, parking on campus was limited as the parking lot for Stephenson Hall and the Recreational Center was closed off to make room for the attendees of the Gala. The Recreational Center was also closed to the public from 2 p.m. that afternoon to 9 a.m. Saturday morning to accommodate for this event.

The event featured student performers from JSU’s music department. These performances included JSU’s Jazz Ensemble, the Jacksonville Opera Theater, JSU Encore! Show Choir, the JSU Marching Ballerinas and the JSU Marching Southerners.

For more information on the JSU Foundation and the Capital Campaign, please visit the university’s website at www.jsu.edu/foundation/.