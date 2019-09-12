Alcohol sales now allowed in JSU stadium

Josie Howell, Sports Editor

While Gamecock fans have many reasons to be excited about the start of football season, the implementation of alcohol sales during home games has given them much more to look forward to.

Jacksonville State University will be joining over 100 colleges and universities that sell alcohol at athletic events, in an attempt to improve the fan-based experience.

During the first few months prior to Saturday, Sept. 7, JSU’s first home football game of the season, the JSU athletics department had been doing their best to create policies and regulations that help to keep a safe and secure environment for all Gamecock fans during these games.

Athletic Director, Greg Seitz, emphasizes that JSU’s first priority is making sure that JSU home games are a safe and family friendly environment.

“Universities across the country have seen both a decrease in alcohol-related incidents and an enhanced fan experience when they provide a controlled environment for alcohol sales,” said Seitz.

In order to ensure the safety of everyone, JSU will be hiring special law enforcement that will be specially trained to recognize behavior such as underage drinking, binge drinking, passing off alcohol to minors and any other alcohol related incidents.

Individuals will be escorted from the stadium if seen doing any of the aforementioned things, as well as trying to use a fake ID, failing to provide ID at any time, or are intoxicated.

Anyone who wants to purchase alcohol at the games will have to provide a government-issued ID card, which includes one’s birthday, no matter how old one might appear. Acceptable types of ID include a valid driver’s license, military ID or passports.

Each person who purchases alcohol may be asked at any time after the sale to show their ID and must have their ID on them and be able to prove that they are of drinking age. If one fails to prove their age at any time or place when they are asked for their ID, they will then be asked to leave.

The drinks sold at the first JSU home game against UTC were 16 ounce beer cans for $5.50 a can. The brands of beer being sold at the home games are the following: Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and Sweet Water. Bon and Viv spiked seltzer was also sold in 16 ounce cans for the same price.

Kiosks are now set up around the stadium specifically for alcohol sales. They will not be sold at regular concession stands, to help keep wait times to a minimum. Alcohol sales will start once the gates are opened, and will close at the end of the third quarter. Drinks will not be allowed outside of the stadium.

Photo courtesy of JSU