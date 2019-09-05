Hot Take: Has Kidz Bop ruined popular songs?

Miranda Prescott, Arts & Entertainment Correspondent

Popular music in today’s times play one of the most influential roles in creating the culture and society our generation grows up in.

This role has gone on for as long as the music in this sense has existed. From Mozart’s classical pieces to modern-day hit songs from artists such as Taylor Swift and many others, music has held power for centuries.

This week, however, we are only going to focus on the last five years, as I listen and give my opinion on each of the top songs from the past half-decade. Fair note: these songs come from Billboard’s Year-End Top 100 list from each year. Also, this is strictly my opinion, and it is not here for anyone trying to defend these songs, because, let’s be honest, there is no defending them.

2014: “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

Oh boy, where do I begin? I honestly believe that not many people are truly happy while listening to this song. Mainly because they hear it during one of two scenarios. The first one is when a five-year old has it on repeat on an iPad. And it’s a six-hour car ride. And it’s not even this version. It’s the one from Kidz Bop. The second one is the same five-year old watching Despicable Me 2 on repeat on the same six-hour car ride. The only upside to this scenario is at least it’s not Kidz Bop.

2015: “Uptown Funk!” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

While looking this one up, I was praying that this list would get better. As a result, it did get slightly better. Don’t get me wrong, I love Bruno Mars. He is one of my favorites. This song, however, is not one of my favorites. Yes, this is a very catchy song, and yes, the music video for it is very well produced. However, after a while, this song gets old very quickly. Overall, a better song than the year prior, but it is still not one of my favorites.

2016: “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber

I am going to get a lot of heat from saying this, but it needs to be said: I’m not a fan of Justin Bieber. I admit it. I never had “Bieber Fever” or whatever it’s called. Just thinking about this guy makes me cringe most of the time. However, this song is rather good. Is it better than the other two on the list? Probably not. As I’m writing this, it stands in second place amongst the three we have listed. So, hey, good for you Justin. You made me like one of your songs. That’s the biggest achievement you’ll ever have.

2017: “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

And the light at the end of the tunnel has been swiftly put out by this song. For me, it’s a combination of 2014 and 2015: I like Ed, but this song is also in the same boat as the first scenario as “Happy.” I firmly believe Kidz Bop has a strong power of ruining everything it touches. Especially this song. Honestly, this review is a bit shorter than the others because I didn’t expect it to be this song. I thought I was going to review “Despacito.” There’s a whole other article on that one.

2018: “God’s Plan” by Drake

Thank you, Drake. Thank you. This song has re-lit the light that Ed Sheeran took out last year. It’s an iconic song overall. The best thing is, Kidz Bop can’t ruin it. Yes, they made it worse, but that’s just their branding. Also, if Kidz Bop has magical powers to ruin music, Drake has the power to keep music from being ruined like this. It’s a song you can never get tired of and earns high marks from me.

There you have it. Was this a review of songs from the last five years or Kidz Bop? I’ll let you decide. However, the only question we have left to answer is who will join the list this year? More importantly, will it get ruined by other people? Will it be a song that future generations look back upon while doing research similar to this and like it? The only judge for this is time, and time we shall give it.