JSU soccer falls to Lipscomb

Ashley Finerson, Sports Correspondent

After a tough loss against Lipscomb on Friday, August 30, , the Jacksonville State soccer team went on to play an exciting game against long time Gamecock rival, University of North Alabama, the following Sunday.

Both teams put up a tough fight, but ultimately, JSU fell short and the Lions walked away with a win.

UNA held control in the first half of the game with little action from JSU. In the second half, JSU did their best to come back, and did not allow UNA to score easily.

In the end, the Lions were able to fight through JSU’s defense, which brought both teams to a 2-2 record for the season so far.

UNA came in strong, racking up a total of two goals within just the first 13 minutes of the game and a total of fourteen shots on the goal against the Gamecocks. Each of the goals were scored by an assist, two from Anna Bove, which added to her record of three goals for the season so far. Another assist came from Morgan Ebret with it only being her first goal for the season.

Defensively, JSU was able to bring in a total of three saves from UNA in the first half.

JSU had many attempts to put some numbers on the board during the second half, with three shots from Cynthia Bagozzi and three from Cephana Deana, but the Gamecocks came out with nothing.

Defensively, the Gamecocks had four more saves from the Lions offense, totaling in an impressive seven saves by goalkeeper and redshirt freshman Chloe Russo who played for the entire 90 minutes of the game.

Despite the Gamecocks efforts, UNA was able to come out victorious with three total goals against the Gamecocks with a final score of 0-3.

The JSU soccer team will be traveling to to play Troy on Thursday, September 5. After that, the Gamecocks will head to Montgomery to play Alabama State on Sunday, September 8 and then they will play an exciting game against the Crimson Tide on the Gamecock home turf on September 12.

To keep up with the Jacksonville State soccer team, and for future events and updates, follow the Gamecocks soccer team on Twitter at @JSUGamecocksSOC.

Photo courtesy of Matt Reynolds/JSU