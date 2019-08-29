Luau cookout welcomes students

Keeley Tibbitts, News Correspondent

The Jacksonville State University Student Government Association hosted a Luau Cookout at the Recreation and Fitness Center to welcome back students and ring in the new semester. The SGA organized the event with the help of Veronica Bjorkman, the assistant dean for student life.

“I just got here three or four months ago, and I’m excited to get to know the student body this semester,” said Bjorkman.

Hotdogs and canned sodas were offered to those who attended, and the first fifty students received a free t-shirt. As students celebrated one of the last events for Welcome Back week, many expressed their excitement for the new fall semester.

A frequent rock wall climber, Ben Junkins, spoke at the event about a possible rock wall team forming sometime in September.

“I’m really excited about the Marching Southerners show,” said Sadie Appleton, one of the section leaders for the flute line. “I think it’s going to be the best show.”

Katie Coe, who is also a section leader for the flutes, expressed her excitement for returning back to the Marching Southerners.

“I’m excited for marching band because that’s my life,” said Coe. “But also, I’m excited to see everyone back on campus.”

“I’m looking forward to playing against UTC and UNA in football and to getting Wesley Foundation events started again,” said Samantha Hastings.

Photo courtesy of Keeley Tibbitts